Soulfly Shares Defiant New Video For “No Pain = No Power”

Home News Steven Taylor October 24th, 2025 - 4:52 PM

Heavy metal band Soulfly celebrated the release of their thirteenth studio album, Chama today. The band released a music video for the last single off the “tribally fueled” new album, the fourth track “No Pain = No Power.” The video can be found on the YouTube channels of the band and for Nuclear Blast Records.

The video begins with a man, played by Nikolas Motta, watching footage of a UFC fight as he reflects upon his own gear. He speaks to himself, praying that his enemies may have long lives so they may see his many victories. The video features footage of the fighter training mixed in with the band performing in a gym and UFC ring. Later footage shows the man fighting. In addition to the vocals of Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera are guest performances by singers Gabriel Franco of Unto Others and Ben Cook of No Warning. Dino Cazares of Fear Factory also joins the track as a guest guitarist, creating a stacked lineup for this new release.

“To me this is the ultimate guest song and video,” Calavera said. “Nikolas Motta, Biaggio, Dino, Igor A, Bootsie, Gabe, and Ben made this a collective masterpiece! Zyon took this album and video to the next level. It’s the first time he wrote a script and directed a music video. Mixing UFC and Metal will hopefully inspire a whole new generation of fans! Chama!!” Drummer Zyon Cavalera commented further on the UFC inspirations for the video, “It feels like just yesterday watching UFC fights with my family talking about how cool it would be to connect with a fighter. Then we saw Pereira using ‘Itsari’ and were hooked ever since. ‘No Pain = No Power’ goes to show your dreams are not so far away.”

Chama released today, with ten songs in total. “No Pain = No Power” is the third single released following “Storm the Gates” and “Nihilist.”