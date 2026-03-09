Warped Tour 2026 DC Lineup Announced Featuring GWAR, Coheed And Cambria, Suicidal Tendencies & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 2:15 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Vans Warped Tour has previously announced the lineups for its 2026 editions, which happen in Long Beach, Montreal, Mexico City, Orlando and Washington D.C. and now the festivals announced the full lineup, minus three bands, for the D.C. event, which will happen on June 13-14, at Festival Grounds and FKA Campus and tickets are on sale now.

Arm’s Length, Bayside, Citizen, Coheed and Cambria, Drug Church, Flogging Molly, Free Throw, Glassjaw, GWAR, Hot Mulligan, Jimmy Eat World, Killswitch Engage, Lambrini Girls, Meet Me at The Altar, Pain of Truth, Rise Against, Saturdays at Your Place, Suicidal Tendencies, Sunami, Taking Back Sunday, The Menzingers, The Story So Far, Thrice, Underoath and XCOMM are among those performing.

Also performing at the event will be From First To Last, The Ghost Inside, The Devil Wears Prada, Of Mice & Men, Story Of The Year, Pain of Truth, The Used, The Wrecks, Third Eye Blind, YellowCard, The Waterparks, The Dolly Rots and other talented souls.