Soulfly Live Debuts New Track “Favela Dystopia” During Show In Bulgaria

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Blabber Mouth, Soulfly gave fans a taste of what’s coming next when they performed a brand new song called Favela Dystopia during their recent show in Sofia, Bulgaria. The track was a surprise addition to their setlist and marks the first time it’s ever been played live. A couple of nights later, they played it again in Serbia and both crowds had amazing energy.

The song comes from their upcoming album, which is still in the works. Frontman Max Cavalera has said it’s got some of the same wild energy as the band’s early records, but with a more focused sound. Favela Dystopia definitely backs that up, it’s heavy, fast and gritty, but it also feels sharp and intentional. There’s a real fire to it.

Even without an official release yet, the song hit hard live. It’s got that groove Soulfly’s known for, but there’s a new edge to it. The kind that makes you want to move, but also makes you stop and listen.

Max has always said that Soulfly is about more than just the music, it’s about connection, powe, and pushing forward. Playing Favela Dystopia live before the album’s even done shows that spirit. It’s a bold move and it is clear that it worked.

No release date yet, but if this is what the new record sounds like, fans have a lot to look forward to.