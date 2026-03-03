Outside Lands 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Charli XCX, The Strokes, Turnstile & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 12:13 PM

Outside Lands, now in its 18th year, is returning to celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, cocktails, art and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 7-9. The event continues to be the largest independently owned festival in the United States by always innovating to provide the most unique and special experiences for any live event globally. The festival founders, Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly, are excited to unveil the 2026 lineup, featuring three-time Grammy Award-winning cultural icon Charli XCX, who will be making her long-awaited Outside Lands debut. For tickets and more information, click here.

The artist will be joined by Australian electronic superstars, Grammy Award-winning trio RÜFÜS DU SOL and the festival will also welcome back the Grammy Award-winning band The Strokes. The xx, Baby Keem, Turnstile, Geese, GRIZTRONICS (Subtronics + GRiZ), Djo, Labrinth, Empire of the Sun, Dijon, Disco Lines, Death Cab For Cutie, GloRilla, Ethel Cain, Clipse, Lucy Dacus, Wet Leg and other talented souls will be performing as well.

On another note, Outside Lands is pleased to announce the return of Grass Lands for its 8th year. The festival was a pioneer with the space when it premiered in 2018, which shines a spotlight on the innovation happening in the cannabis space. Also returning is the Taste of the Bay Area featuring countless cuisines. Attendees can also sip their way through Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, discover curated programming on SOMA, Dolores’ and Duboce Triangle specialty stages.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz