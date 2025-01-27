Just Like Heaven Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Reunited Rilo Kiley, Vampire Weekend, TV On The Radio & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 1:14 PM

According to consequence.net, the indie music festival Just Like Heaven has shared the year’s lineup. Taking place on May 10, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The one-day festival will be led by Vampire Weekend, the newly reunited Rilo Kiley, Empire of the Sun, Bloc Party and TV on the Radio.

Other confirmed acts include Slowdive, Perfume Genius, Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Grouplove, The Drums, Panda Bear, Beach Fossils, Peter Bjorn and John, Hercules & Love Affair, Wild Nothing, Ra Ra Riot and Them Jeans. Tickets, including GA and VIP passes, go on sale January 31, at 11:00 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets through the festival’s website.

According to pitchfork.com, Rilo Kiley was formed in 1998 where they first found notoriety when their song “The Frug,”got picked on MTV’s 120 Minutes. Fans quickly fell in love with Jenny Lewis’ unfiltered and witty songwriting and the band released its full-length debut album, Take Offs and Landings, in 2001.

By then, the core lineup of Lewis, her songwriting partner and guitarist Blake Sennett, bassist Pierre de Reeder, drummer Jason Boesel had solidified and Rilo Kiley would release three more studio albums over the course of the 2000s: 2002’s The Execution of All Things, 2004’s More Adventurous, and 2007’s Under the Blacklight.

While the band played their last live shows on their Under the Blacklight tour, Rilo Kiley did not officially announce their breakup until 2013. Lewis, in particular, has cultivated a successful solo career in the intervening years by releasing the studio albums The Voyager, On the Line and Joy’all.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister