Chromeo Teams Up With Cannons For Collaborative New Single “On The Move”

Electro-funk duo Chromeo has just released the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed album Adult Contemporary, which includes five additional tracks, including three never-before-heard singles and two remixes of original album favorites. One of the featured singles on the deluxe editon “On The Move” features indie-pop sensation Cannons as the two add their own respective blend of upbeat rhythms and danceable groves.

On the track, a myriad of different components characterizes this song when put together create an infectious and seamless tune. Starting with its rhythm, the grove is driven its pulsating bassline and upbeat drum machine cadences, making it irresistibly danceable while maintaining a smooth laid-back flow. While it’s retro feel of the song merges its 1980s funk and synth-pop sounds with a modern sleek production, coupled with Cannons dreamy vocal performance, this song provides a balance between playful energy and unwinding ease.

Lyrically, the track captures a sense of forward motion, both literally and metaphorically. Between the lines, the song evokes themes of personal freedom, exploration and living in the moment. There’s a sense of optimism and excitement about embracing new experiences, whether it’s through traveling or emotional growth. The light airy timbre of the vocals from Cannons’ lead singer Michelle Joy, adds to the carefree and liberating feeling of the song.

Overall “On The Move” is just one of the many examples of Chromeo renewed sense of aptitude for crafting infectious dance tunes that are even more musically intricate that one would have heard upon first listen.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna