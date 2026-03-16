Anna Calvi Teams Up With Matt Berninger For Collaborative New Single “Is This All There Is”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 1:15 PM

On Friday, Anna Calvi releases her astounding EP, Is This All There Is? featuring collaborations with Laurie Anderson, Iggy Pop, Perfume Genius and The National’s Matt Berninger. Today, Calvi has shared the EP’s title track , which is her poignant song with Berninger and it showcased Anna’s tremendous vocal mastery as the duo’s voices weave in and out of each other.

Originally written for Joanna Hogg’s film, The Souvenir Part II but previously not released, Calvi asked Berninger to join her to create a spectacular new version. The song becomes an anthem of courage. the courage to believe there might be more. “This song is about the bravery it takes to hope,” Calvi says. “It’s the willingness to ask questions, even when knowing you’ll never get a definitive answer.”

While speaking further about working with Berninger, Calvi adds: “The tone of Matt’s voice has such an epic, almost ancient quality to it, which felt perfect for a song asking such a big existential question. We’re both searching for answers- together and yet somehow always apart, which I find beautiful. He brings an intimacy to the song that I couldn’t have imagined.”