Matt Berninger Teams Up With Ronboy For Collaborative New Single “Disaster”

Home News Steven Taylor August 15th, 2025 - 3:45 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Artist Ronboy has teamed up with The Nationals front man Matt Berninger for a new single, “Disaster.” The single comes with a music video, starring the two artists together. The video can be found on Ronboy’s YouTube channel.

The catchy and simple track features vocal performances from the two. Ronboy’s muffled vocals are the main focus, constantly returning to a chorus that consistently restates “I’m a disaster” in a near-hypnotic way. Berninger’s vocals take on a more ominous tone, with his own verse being delivered in more of a spoken manner than any kind of musical singing. He later adds backing vocals that add an uncertain air to the track and cementing the unsettling vibe he provides. Their deliveries create a stark contrast between Ronboy’s self deprecation and Berninger’s matter of fact retorts. The video features the two in front of a projector, with Ronboy often thrashing about over visuals of jellyfish and old photos.

Ronboy recently appeared in the video for Berninger’s own song “Nowhere Special,” marking this collaboration as a follow-up in a sense. Speaking on the collaborative nature and themes of the track, Ronboy said, “being hard on myself is usually a conversation I have within the privacy of my own mind. But now Matt is responding to my thoughts… publicly. It’s emotional in itself having him on this song.” Berninger himself adds, “Ronboy has a way of blending tenderness and ferocity like no other artist I know. So happy she let me into this incredible song.”