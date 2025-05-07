Matt Berninger Of The National Shares Meaningful New Solo Single “Inland Ocean”

Home News Lea Tran May 7th, 2025 - 8:30 PM

Matt Berninger’s new single, “Inland Ocean”, is the first song off his upcoming solo album Get Sunk. The song is a melodramatic instrumental beat that plays with different sounds to create a calm atmosphere. The lyrics mimic a chant exploring the metaphor of being adrift. “God loves the inland ocean / Lost cause, I have no emotion.”

Berninger co-wrote “Inland Ocean” with Walter Martin from The Walkmen. The song seems to be reminiscing on an old relationship as the singer talks about wanting to stay in someone’s arms and asking for more time. The music matches with sad theme with the use of synthesizer beats, creating a haunting vibe. The song’s pace is slow throughout the song with no buildup to a loud climax and Berninger’s voice remains soft and calm throughout.

Berninger is also a part of The National and has been known for very narrative-driven songs. Get Sunk, his second solo album, has the theme of underwater throughout the tracklist. He uses this album as a way to share his troubles, according to a press release. Get Sunk was made in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Sean O’Brien.

“Our hearts are like old wells filled with pennies and worms,” Berninger said, “I can’t resist going down to the bottom of mine to see what else is there. But sometimes you can get yourself stuck.”

The accompanying visualizer of the song is of an X-ray image slowly being scanned, revealing a scene of a man holding up his records as he stands between his sound system. The X-ray visuals match the humming, soft techno beats in the song.

Berninger is also getting ready to start his North America tour on May 19. The tour will start in Seattle, WA and end on September 12 in Brussels, Belgium. Some dates have already sold out. Get Sunk will be available on May 30. Three songs have already been released: Inland Ocean, Bonnet of Pins and Breaking into Acting ft. Hand Habits.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer