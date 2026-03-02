Matt Berninger Teams Up With Rosanne Cash For Cover Of The Velvet Underground’s “Who Loves The Sun”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 3:10 PM

In anticipation of the Hulu debut of the comedy-drama series Sunny Nights, starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Cardem, Matt Berninger and Rosanne Cash have released their cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Who Loves The Sun” on all streaming platforms today. The series is directed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell (Hacks, No Activity, Colin from Accounts) and the track prominently features in the opening scene of the first episode and serves as the rest of the series’ theme song.

On recording the Velvet’s classic for Sunny Nights, Berninger said: “I’ve been a Trent O’Donnell fan for a long time. We became good friends when he cast my brother, Tom, in an episode of his show No Activity, and we’ve had a close, creative bond ever since. When he asked me to cover the Velvet Underground for Sunny Nights, I immediately thought of it as a duet with Rose and John [Leventhal] . We recorded it in their Chelsea brownstone last summer. John did most of the work while Rose and I drank chardonnay in the garden in the sun.”

Sunny Nights features Will Forte (The Four Seasons, Last Man on Earth, Bodkin) as strait-laced American Martin Marvin, who teams up with his loose cannon sister, Vicki, played by D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, Barry, Handmaid’s Tale), to set up a spray-tan business in Sydney. But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer