LadyLand Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Romy, Cupcakke and Kim Petras

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 14th, 2026 - 6:08 PM

LadyLand 2026 is set to be an amazing event celebrating music, diversity, and queer culture. This year’s main performer is Kim Petras, a well-known pop singer famous for her catchy songs and bold style. She’s wowed crowds with her hit singles and daring shows before, so she’ll fit right in with LadyLand’s focus on inclusivity and empowerment. Romy is also performing a DJ set, which should be really exciting.

Cupcakke is a standout performer who promises an exciting show full of bold lyrics and daring energy. She’s known for her fearless style in hip-hop, using humor and sharp wit to talk about various topics, giving a raw view that many people connect with. The festival will feature DJ Gigola, known for her skillful mixes of different electronic music styles. DJs Meredith Marks and Hannah Diamond will also perform. While Diamond is expected to bring her hyper-pop style with emotional tracks, which could be an interesting contrast to Gigola’s underground sound.

New talents like OZA, Maara, and Bayli bring something new to the mix with their unique styles. OZA introduces fresh ideas in music; Maara creates dreamy melodies, while Bayli has a strong voice. The Illustrious Blacks, famous for their lively shows combining music, dance, theater, and fashion, are a main attraction. Their unique take on electronic funk promises to be exciting both visually and musically. Babymorocco will bring a sensual vibe to the festival’s colorful lineup with other artists like Coyado, Dane Deveraux, Joopiter, and P1nkstar joining in too. If you want to join this amazing event, tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 12th at 10 AM ET. Don’t miss your chance to experience LadyLand 2026 – get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria