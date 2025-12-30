Kim Petras Says She Will Send Zohran Mamdani Her Upcoming Album If He Bans Central Park Horse Carriages

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 12:52 PM

According to NME.com, Kim Petras has offered to send Zohran Mamdani her new album if he accepts one request for her. On November 4, Mamdani emerged as New York City’s new mayor over opponents Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, winning with over 50 per cent of the vote. He will take over from Democrat Eric Adams, who has served as the mayor since 2022.

Ahead of him taking office on New Year’s Day, Mamdani spoke to Interview Magazine, where he revealed the songs that get him “hyped”.“I have a few songs,” he told the publication. “My wife prefers calmer music in the morning. I, for some reason, want to listen to Kim Petras or Lil Wayne or Madonna.” “At eight in the morning, it doesn’t make much sense,” he said, adding that Petras’s recent single ‘I Like Your Look’ is a “great song”.

Zohran Mamdani I am willing to privately send you my new album if we can get the horse carriages banned from Central Park pic.twitter.com/ZtiCuPKj4H — kim petras (@kimpetras) December 29, 2025

And mow, Petras has responded by taking to X to share a screenshot of the interview and writing: “Zohran Mamdani I am willing to privately send you my new album if we can get the horse carriages banned from Central Park.” The artist then replied to her own post with a YouTube video screenshot titled “Mamdani makes transition announcement,” adding: “The signs were always there…”