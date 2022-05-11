Elements Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup Featuring Tycho, Cakewalk, Illustrious Blacks And More

Home News Federico Cardenas May 11th, 2022 - 11:26 PM

The 2022 Elements Music & Art Festival has officially announced its Phase 2 lineup. The 72-hour long festival is scheduled to take place August 19-22, set at the fields and forests of Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Tickets are on sale at the festival’s website here.

Elements Festival has previously announced a long list of talent set to perform at the upcoming event, including acts such as Sofi Tukker, Zeds Dead, Kaskade and many others. Now, that list has been vastly expanded, featuring artists of various styles.

Highlights among the new list of performers include the Grammy-winning indie/electronic musician Tycho, UK DJ and tech house producer Chapter & Verse, Porky B2B Marbs, Cakewalk, The Illustrious Blacks, “alien bass” artist Shlump and many others. The well over 50 total artists scheduled to play at the massive fest will perform at four different stages, with different artists highlighting each stage. Representing the four elements, the Element festival will be divided into the Water stage, the Fire stage, the Earth stage, and the Air stage. While the music is a highlight, the Elements festival is meant as a much broader experience, with a press release promising a “life-changing ride, electrifying all six senses of thousands of attendees who loyally flock to the psychedelic, unifying festival.” Each elemental stage will provide a variety of different features and visuals, all following the themes of each element.

The 2022 Elements Music and Arts Festival will be the festival’s 5th annual installment, following the festival’s 2021 iteration. In 2020, the festival ended up being postponed to a later date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.