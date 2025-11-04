Romy Shares Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Love Who You Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 12:54 PM

Today, London-based dance-pop artist Romy has returned with the new single and music video, “Love Who You Love.” The track serves as a symbolic closing chapter to Mid Air, which is her bold 2023 debut solo album exploring the intimacy of queer love and self-discovery. Produced by BloodPop, Romy and Jamie xx, “Love Who You Love” is a labor of love having been in Romy’s care since 2020. It is a powerful message of liberation, one that feels more vital than ever. The single arrives alongside a music video starring Romy and directed by her creative and life partner, Vic Lentaigne.

Romy explains: “My new song ‘Love Who You Love’ is a proudly queer love song. It was also really important to me to acknowledge that the world is STILL such a challenging place for so many of us to show our love openly in the LGBTQ+ community. In reaction to that I wanted to write a song that not only celebrates and uplifts love as well as calls for change. The history of resilience and togetherness in the face of unbelievable challenges within the community is so powerful. Personally, finding friends, family and people I look up to and learn from – through queer clubbing has made me feel so much less alone and braver in so many aspects of life. These experiences and the people I’ve met, continue to be so inspiring to the music I’m making and this song intends to be a love letter of visibility and pride. No one can take the love you feel away from you — it’s yours”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria