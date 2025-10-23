Kacey Musgraves Drops New Song “If The World Burns Down” From Nobody Wants This Soundtrack

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 23rd, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Kacey Musgraves has released a new song titled “If The World Burns Down”, featured on the soundtrack for Nobody Wants This. The track highlights her softer, more reflective side, pairing gentle vocals with sparse, emotional instrumentation. Its intimate sound captures a sense of calm amid uncertainty, showing Musgraves at her most vulnerable and honest.

According to Stereogum, “If The World Burns Down” finds Musgraves embracing simplicity and vulnerability rather than her recent lush, cinematic sound. The outlet notes that her restrained approach highlights the gravity of the lyrics, which meditate on the idea of finding beauty amid destruction. Sparse piano chords and faint harmonies weave around her vocals, building an understated tension that mirrors the song’s apocalyptic imagery.

For longtime fans, this single serves as a reminder of what makes Musgraves such a compelling storyteller. Her ability to turn quiet emotion into something memorable continues to define her artistry. Whether heard on its own or within the Nobody Wants This soundtrack, “If The World Burns Down” leaves a lasting impression with its subtle beauty. Musgraves is currently on tour as well, and fans interested can get more information on ticketing and dates here.