Kacey Musgraves Joins Forces With Carín León For New Duet “Lost In Translation”

Leila Franco August 30th, 2025 - 8:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Country star Kacey Musgraves and Mexican singer Carín León have joined together to create a cross-cultural duet, “Lost in Translation.” The song centers around a connection made between two people who don’t speak the same language. Musgraves describes writing the song from the idea that “love language and body language is universal and you don’t really need words for that.” The blending of English and Spanish lyrics perfectly encapsulates this feeling. As you listen to the song, you are moved between two people who are saying the same thing, it just happens to be in different languages.

After admiring each other’s works, Musgraves and León finally decided to write their own duet. Produced by Julian Bunetta with collaborations from Amy Allen and Shane McAnally, “Lost in Translation” was created. The song, complete with horns from León’s band, is a nod to classic Mexican duets and also its own unique track.

Musgraves and León’s vocals blend beautifully together, adding a conversational element to the song that feels more intimate. The lyrics “Let’s get lost in translation, forget about pronunciation” and “don’t say a word, I know exactly what you mean,” explain that what really matters when two people come together is the feelings they share.

From singing Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal’s duet “Fue un Placer Conocerte” to creating their own duet, “Lost in Translation” certainly won’t be the last song we get from Musgraves and León. As León said, “All good stuff is going to come.”