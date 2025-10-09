Netflix Announces Nobody Wants This Soundtrack For October 2025 Release Featuring Finneas, Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves And More

Home News Ajala Fields October 9th, 2025 - 10:15 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

On October 23, Netflix’s Emmy-nominated smash-hit rom-com “Nobody Wants This” will return for its highly awaited second season alongside a 19-song all-star soundtrack. Released via The Core Records in partnership with Interscope Records, Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack will feature a powerhouse lineup of pop superstars (Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims), country hitmaker Kacey Musgraves, alt-pop heavy-hitters (FINNEAS, Portugal. The Man) and more. Watch the track list reveal video here and go here to pre-order/pre-save Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack now.

The Core Entertainment CEO and Co-Founder Simon Tikhman worked closely alongside his team at The Core and Interscope to assemble the 19-song, genre-spanning track list to Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack. “The fact that we were able to put together a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with incredible artists speaks to the success of the first season,” says Tikhman. “I wanted the music to reflect the same mix of honesty, sharpness, and heart that Erin brings to the story, while also creating a soundtrack that can stand on its own. I’m deeply invested in this project — and, of course, in its creator — which made getting the music right all the more meaningful.”

“Based on the success and acclaim of the first season, this was a really fun soundtrack to put together,” adds Sam Riback, President, A&R, Interscope Records. “So many artists were drawn to the uniquely captivating love story and the role of music in this series. We could not be more proud of the pool of artists we’ve assembled who helped create the musical backdrop for season two.”

Offering a special glimpse into season two of “Nobody Wants This,” the tracklist reveal video also features a sneak peek at Swims’ soulful and swoon-worthy “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.” Check out the complete track list below.

Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack Track List: