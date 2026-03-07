Framework In The Desert Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Boys Noize, Disclosure, Bullet Tooth And More

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 7th, 2026 - 6:02 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Framework In The Desert is celebrating its 5th anniversary in style with an exciting lineup for 2026, promising to take the festival afterparty experience to a whole new level. The event will be held from April 10-12 at the Atlantic Aviation airport hangar in Thermal, California. Headlining the event, famous British duo Disclosure will kick off with a DJ set on opening night. Joining them are KETTAMA and Prospa who will perform together; both have gained attention for their exciting new techno sound that reflects today’s music vibe.

Saturday’s lineup is exciting. Mochakk, a popular Brazilian musician known for his energetic performances and lively beats, will be performing. He’ll be joined by Boys Noize from Germany, who mixes different styles like techno and house music in unique ways that grab the audience’s attention. Also playing are Max Dean B2B Luke Dean; these cousins bring their family connection into their music for a special experience. On Sunday, Armin van Buuren, a leading figure in trance music, will be the main performer. His ability to create uplifting and immersive tunes guarantees that listeners will feel entranced even after his set is over. Berlin’s Marlon Hoffstadt also performs this weekend; he’s known for combining traditional house and techno sounds with a contemporary twist.

The excitement doesn’t stop with the main headliners. On Friday, Riordan will energize everyone with his UK tech-house music for a night full of dancing, while Azzecca brings Chicago’s lively techno beats to the stage. The final night features Parisian artist Chloé Calliet and rising multi-genre performer Bullet Tooth sharing their unique tunes with the audience. Tickets for Framework In The Desert 2026 are expected to sell quickly because of the event’s great reputation. If you want to attend this special festival afterparty, you can buy tickets on the Framework website.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado