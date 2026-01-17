Disclosure Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Leila Franco January 17th, 2026 - 3:26 PM

Disclosure have announced their Spring 2026 North American Tour, unveiling a curated 14-date headline run that will bring the multi-platinum electronic duo’s immersive live show across the U.S. The tour kicks off on April 7th with a special two-night stand at the Santa Barbara Bowl, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most anticipated electronic tours of the year. Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence have built a reputation for electrifying, high-impact performances and the Spring 2026 dates will continue that tradition. Fans can expect a set that moves between club-ready and melody-driven moments that have defined Disclosure’s career.

The itinerary includes standout multi-night engagements, which just goes to show the demand for Disclosure’s live performances. Highlights include a three-night run at Denver’s Mission Ballroom, two-night stands at The Eastern in Atlanta and Chicago’s The Salt Shed Outdoors. Additional stops include Red Hat Amphitheater, The Pinnacle and the Masonic Temple Theatre. The tour also coincides with Disclosure’s highly anticipated return to the Coachella stage. The announcement arrives at a high point for Disclosure as they head into the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, where their Anderson .Paak collaboration “NO CAP” has earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disclosure (@disclosure)

Pre-sales for the tour begin Wednesday, January 21st, with the general on-sale following on Thursday, January 22nd at 10 a.m. local time.

Disclosure’s Spring 2026 North American Tour

04/07-Santa Barbara Bowl-Santa Barbara, CA

04/08-Santa Barbara Bowl-Santa Barbara, CA

04/10-Coachella-Indio, CA

04/17-Coachella-Indio, CA

04/23-Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

04/24-Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

04/25-Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

04/30-Red Hat Amphitheater-Raleigh, NC

05/01-The Eastern-Atlanta, GA

05/02-The Eastern-Atlanta, GA

05/05-The Pinnacle-Nashville, TN

05/07-Masonic Temple Theatre-Detroit, MI

05/08-The Salt Shed Outdoors-Chicago, IL