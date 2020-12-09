Hot Chip Announces Charity Live Stream Concert Featuring B2B DJ Sets by Jarvis Cocker, Django Django, Kero Kero Bonito and More

Home News Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 4:53 PM

Electronic rock outfit Hot Chip have announced a new charity live stream featuring back to back sets by Jarvis Cocker, Django Django and Kero Kero Bonito. Tickets for this December 18 event are available here, with proceeds going to benefit the homeless charity crisis.

“We’re glad to be able to support the essential work that Crisis is doing to support people who are homeless at this time of year when so many factors combine to make life extremely difficult for people on the streets or in temporary accommodation,” the group wrote in a press statement. “Thank you to Crisis and to you for your donations.”

This isn’t the first time Cocker and Hot Chip have joined forces, both artists brought their skills to the single “Straight To The Morning,” which came out in October. Although Hot Chip was forced to postpone their 2020 tour due to COVID-19, they’ve remained active releasing a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says” in September.

Django Django will be releasing a new studio album called Glowing In The Dark on February 12, 2021, which is accompanied by its title-track as its first single. The group’s most recent studio album, Marble Skies, came out in 2018 and juggled between electronic rock tunes all the way to folk influences.

Cocker has been busy this year with his outfit Jarv Is…, who released the studio album Beyond The Pale back in May. The performer also appeared on the Chilly Gonzales holiday album A very chilly christmas, for a cover of the late David Berman’s “Snow Is Falling in Manhattan.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat