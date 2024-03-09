Underworld Teams Up With Kettama For Collaborative New Single “Fen Violet”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 9th, 2024 - 11:22 AM

In their new collaboration, Underworld and Mettama create a new single, “Fen Violet”. The captivating song is accompanied by a music video with magnetic images and bright, joyful colors that match the appeal and tone of the song. Without a doubt, the song is an upbeat tune that encourages people to dance and stimulates their brain and body.

Without a doubt, the song has edm and house music elements to it with its synthesizer that is one of the most prominent features in that style of music. The song is also energetic enough to listen to at a high energy location such as a party, nightclub, or dance floor. Moreover, the music video continues to highlight the enthusiastic nature of the single through its visualizations. For example, the beginning scenes showcase many images of nature with stimulating and bright colors such as orange, lavender, pink and more. There are also some scenes that captivate the audiences’ eyes such as stunning sunsets and utopian-like images.

The music video also switches to a studio that depicts artists having passion in the creation of music. Towards the end of the music video, the camera begins to spin fast which makes the audience dizzy but continues to stimulate and energize their brain. Like Stereogum describes, the British Duo had not released an album since 2019, and they are surely making a strong comeback with this attention-grabbing song. With this collaboration, it is also evident that when talented artists come together and combine their passion and efforts, magic unfolds.