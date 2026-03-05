Crippled Black Phoenix Shares Meditative New Single “Colder And Colder”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 1:54 PM

Today, Crippled Black Phoenix has returned with “Colder and Colder”, which is the second advanced single off their upcoming album, Sceaduhelm. The new single stands as one of the album’s starkest meditations on emotional finality by articulating the quiet shock of love slipping irretrievably away. Composed by Justin Greaves, with lyrics and vocals by Justin Storms of Wailin Storms, “Colder and Colder” unfolds with restrained intensity.

“I received this song from Greaves along with the title and immediately was drawn to the melancholic sound”, Storms reflects. “I remember when I first put on my headphones and listened to ‘Colder and Colder’. I started to hum a few melodies while listening to the song.” Those early fragments quickly solidified into the song’s core lyrical motif. “It didn’t take long to write down some of the phrases that became the song’s verses,” Storms continues: “‘colder and colder, see your hand on my shoulder, colder and colder, see your eyes looking over’. I wanted to create a rhythmic sort of pattern with the song title and the vocal elements.”

Justin Greaves positions “Colder and Colder” as a bridge within Sceaduhelm. “Musically, ‘Colder And Colder’ is one of my favorites on Sceaduhelm. It’s the link between classic CBP style and the more austere dark pop aspect of how I write.” said Storms. The song’s title, which was selected from an existing list of ideas, crystallizes the mood. “Working with Storms on this song was a total victory”, Greaves says. “He’s an awesome vocalist and his lyrics really give it a chilling tragic story.”