Crippled Black Phoenix Announce New Album Sceaduhelm For April 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Ravenettes”

Crippled Black Phoenix have announced their new album Sceaduhelm, set to be released on April 17, 2026, through Season of Mist. Along with the news, the band shared the lead single and official video, “Ravenettes,” giving listeners a first taste of the album’s emotional and sonic world.

“Ravenettes” was one of the first songs written for Sceaduhelm and sets the tone for the album. The track is built on repetition, restraint and a careful sense of momentum, reflecting a state of alertness where past memories can return without warning. The instrumentation is stripped back, and the rhythm carries an insistent tension that mirrors the feeling of inevitability. Vocalist Belinda Kordic captures the unease of the song without exaggeration.

The official music video was created with the audiovisual collective 9LITER FILMY, known for their focus on mood and atmosphere rather than linear storytelling. The visuals use repetition and tension to echo the song’s themes, portraying memory as something that disrupts rather than resolves and perfectly complementing the track’s inward focus. The video is available on the Season of Mist YouTube channel.

Sceaduhelm will be released in multiple formats, including CD digipak, 2CD slipcase, digital download and a range of colored vinyl editions. With Ravenettes and the upcoming album, Crippled Black Phoenix continue to explore endurance, emotional cycles and subtle psychological drama, offering a deeply immersive listening experience that reinforces their place as one of the most unique voices in contemporary rock.

Tracklist

1. One Man Wall of Death

2. ⁠Ravenettes

3. Things Start Falling Apart

4. No Epitaph / The Precipice

5. The Void

6. Hollows End

7. Dropout

8. Vampire Grave

9. Colder and Colder

10. Under the Eye

11. ⁠⁠Tired to the Bone