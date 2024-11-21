Crippled Black Phoenix Share New Cover Of Fugazi’s “Blueprint”

Home News Will Close November 21st, 2024 - 1:59 PM

British progressive rock collective Crippled Black Phoenix have unveiled a striking new cover of Fugazi’s iconic track “Blueprint.” Known for their atmospheric and emotionally charged sound, the band delivers a haunting reinterpretation of the post-hardcore classic, staying true to its raw spirit while imbuing it with their unique identity.

To listen to the full cover click here:

The cover, released on streaming platforms on November 21, 2024, is part of an upcoming project celebrating the influence of Fugazi’s seminal work. Crippled Black Phoenix’s rendition adds lush instrumentation and a slower tempo, allowing the track’s poignant lyrics to resonate in a fresh, powerful way.

In a statement, bandleader Justin Greaves said, “Fugazi’s music has always been a cornerstone for so many of us in Crippled Black Phoenix. ‘Blueprint’ speaks to the challenges of artistic integrity and societal pressure, themes we’ve wrestled with ourselves. Covering this song felt like paying homage to a band that shaped our ethos.”

The cover arrives as Crippled Black Phoenix prepares for their 2025 European tour, where fans can expect to hear “Blueprint” live alongside tracks from their critically acclaimed catalog. The cover is available now on major streaming platforms, offering both long-time fans and newcomers a compelling reimagining of Fugazi’s enduring legacy.

The release comes weeks after the band shared a revamped version of their song 444.