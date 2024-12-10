Crippled Black Phoenix Release New Album Horrific Honorifics Number Two(2)

Crippled Black Phoenix has released their highly anticipated album early (November 29th,
2024) for listeners on YouTube, titled “Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2”’, and also has
pre-sale bundles available for early purchase, download, and exclusive access to special
bonus content.
The project once again reveals the shape of the band, and the path they have taken so far
to get here, as well as honoring the artists that have influenced them to where they are
today, while also showcasing their growth and evolving sound over time.
Songs with magnitude like “Vengeance” by New Model Army, which is a representation of
opposition and hostility, and a haunting, introspective cover of Laura Branigan’s “Self
Control,” the band invites us to hear these classic tracks in a fresh, bold way, offering a new
perspective on their emotional depth and timeless appeal.
“Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2)” marks the second album by Crippled Black Phoenix
dedicated entirely to covering songs from artists who have influenced or resonated with
the band. These tracks, whether meaningful or simply enjoyable to perform, fit perfectly
within the Crippled Black Phoenix world. Featuring collaborations with friends and guests
from both past and present, the covers are created with respect for the originals, staying
true to their essence while infusing them with the distinct Crippled Black Phoenix energy
and vibe.
The album has an 8 set tracklist:
1. Vengeance
2. Self Control
3. Blueprint
4. And Thats Sad
5. Hammer Song
6. When A Blind Man Cries
7. My Pal
8. Goin’ Against Your Mind