Crippled Black Phoenix Release New Album Horrific Honorifics Number Two(2)

Crippled Black Phoenix has released their highly anticipated album early (November 29th,

2024) for listeners on YouTube, titled “Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2”’, and also has

pre-sale bundles available for early purchase, download, and exclusive access to special

bonus content.

The project once again reveals the shape of the band, and the path they have taken so far

to get here, as well as honoring the artists that have influenced them to where they are

today, while also showcasing their growth and evolving sound over time.

Songs with magnitude like “Vengeance” by New Model Army, which is a representation of

opposition and hostility, and a haunting, introspective cover of Laura Branigan’s “Self

Control,” the band invites us to hear these classic tracks in a fresh, bold way, offering a new

perspective on their emotional depth and timeless appeal.

“Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2)” marks the second album by Crippled Black Phoenix

dedicated entirely to covering songs from artists who have influenced or resonated with

the band. These tracks, whether meaningful or simply enjoyable to perform, fit perfectly

within the Crippled Black Phoenix world. Featuring collaborations with friends and guests

from both past and present, the covers are created with respect for the originals, staying

true to their essence while infusing them with the distinct Crippled Black Phoenix energy

and vibe.

The album has an 8 set tracklist:

1. Vengeance

2. Self Control

3. Blueprint

4. And Thats Sad

5. Hammer Song

6. When A Blind Man Cries

7. My Pal

8. Goin’ Against Your Mind