Crippled Black Phoenix Releases Haunting Cover of Laura Branigan’s “Self Control”

Crippled Black Phoenix is celebrating 20 years of experimental rock creations and collaborations by releasing a two-part compilation on November 29. The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature will be collecting reworked renditions of the English band’s early memorable hits, including a darker “Goodnight, Europe, (Pt. II).” Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2) will continue the band’s tradition of haunting homages with covers that range from Fugazi to NoMeansNo, Deep Purple and Built to Spill.

On September 23, Crippled Black Phoenix released their stirring cover of Laura Branigan’s “Self Control” from Horrific Honorific Number Two (2) a #4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. Listen below:

CBP’s selection of “Self Control” is worth noting; the song is still a track that resonates with audiences decades later and Belinda Kordic’s vocals offer a new perspective on the lyrics and meaning of the tune. The melancholic guitar and percussion instrumentals provide a stunning backdrop for Kordic’s voice to shine.

The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature and Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2) will both be available on November 29. Pre-order/pre-save The Wolf here and Horrific Honorifics here.