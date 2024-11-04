Crippled Black Phoenix Shares Revamped Version Of “444”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 4th, 2024 - 12:48 AM

Crippled Black Phoenix has released an incredible revamped version of their fan-favorite track “444” which originally comes from their 2009 album The Resurrectionists. This new release captures the band’s signature sound while maintaining the same tone as in 2009. The new lyrics resonate deeply with the struggles of modern-day life. The song blends smooth guitar riffs with ethereal vocals, creating an astonishing listening experience.

The lyrics of “444” primarily go through topics of existential dread and hardship. The new verses invite listeners to confront the roads that lie ahead. For example, one line from the song states “They in a day will allow my way and I won’t hurt you.”

This new release comes as part of their celebration of 20 years of artistry, featured in their two part compilation Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2). Addressing all of the new creativity, Crippled Black Phoenix also obtains a haunting cover of Laura Branigan’s “Self Control” which is an additional release that is showcased in their compilation Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2). As they revisit the past, they continue to prove how far they have come as artists.