Turnstile Cover The Stone Roses’ “I Wanna Be Adored’ For Like A Version

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 12:36 PM

According to NME.com, Turnstile has performed a cover of The Stone Roses‘ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ for a new radio session where the Baltimore band recorded their spin on the Manchester band’s classic track for Triple J‘s Like A Version series. “I love this song. It’s one of my favorite songs of all time,” explained frontman Brendan Yates. “It’s unconventional and simple and very… just beautiful.”

Guitarist Meg Mills mentioned “I Wanna Be Adored” boasts “one of the most iconic basslines of all time”, referring to the late Mani’s part. “I think it’s so powerful in its simplicity,” she added. “With the passing of Mani, it felt like a really appropriate time to kind of pay homage to him. Definitely as a Brit, Stone Roses is one of those bands that every kid that had any inkling towards anything alternative just knew from such an early age.” said Mills.

Mills went on to hail the band as “such an iconic ban, and, in my opinion, probably the coolest of all the kind of Manchester bands coming out at that time”. She said the Roses were “in a league of their own”. Then, Yates went on to recall the “cool” experience of recording their version of “I Wanna Be Adored in the studio.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock