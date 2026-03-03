Gorillaz Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Little Simz & Deltron 3030

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 12:01 PM

Following months of speculation and anticipation, as well as a pair of L.A. shows playing new album The Mountain in its entirety and the U.S. opening of their House of Kong exhibition, the Gorillaz have confirmed details of their first extensive North American tour since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will see the world’s most successful virtual act once again brought to life on these shores by Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, with Albarn joined onstage by the Gorillaz live band and some very special guest performers.

The newly announced series of 22 sure-to-be-unforgettable arena dates across the U.S. and Canada, plus a headline appearance at the Shaky Knees festival, begins on September 17, in Orlando, FL and wraps up with a Halloween night finale in Seattle, WA. Little Simz will join Gorillaz on the majority of the dates, with Deltron 3030 appearing on all shows. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also,the tour will offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to The Mountain Experience VIP Space, Gorillaz tour tote bag filled with exclusive merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Gorillaz Tour Dates

9/17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center*^

9/18 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center*^

9/20 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival

9/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

9/26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

9/27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^

9/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

10/1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

10/3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*^

10/4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

10/6 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena*^

10/7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

10/8 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

10/15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*^

10/16 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*^

10/18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*^

10/22 – Glendale, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center*^

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

10/25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena^

10/28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

10/30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*^

10/31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*^

*with Little Simz

^with Deltron 3030