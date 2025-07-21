Gojira Invites Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Onstage For Performance Of Sepultura’s “Territory” In Greece

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 3:07 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during their show on July 19, metal band Gojira was joined by Machine Head‘s Robb Flynn on stage at the Release festival in Athens, Greece for a performance of the Sepultura’s song, “Territory.” Flynn, who was celebrating his 58th birthday, handled guitar duties and shared lead vocals on the tune with Gojira‘s frontman Joseph Duplantier.

Back in September of 2022, Duplantier was asked by Brazil’s “Multishow” if he remembered the first time he heard the Brazilian metal band Sepultura and how much of an influence Sepultura’ had been on Gojira’s early sound and style.”I do remember the first time I heard Sepultura and it blew my mind literally — not literally [laughs], actually. But I was blown away. And we were in a time in our development as people, in our teenage years, where this sound fueled something in us and inspired us to start what we’re doing today.” said Duplantier.

The artist adds: “The first album I discovered was the album Arise it was very death metal. And then what they did after that, the Chaos A.D. and the Roots album, redefined metal, really. So I think they are a very, very important band in the history of metal.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock