Flyleaf Announce Summer 2026 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates With Lacey Sturm

Today, American rock band Flyleaf has announced their 20th Anniversary Tour featuring former lead vocalist Lacey Sturm. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, July 8, at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA, before making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and other cities before wrapping up in Anaheim at House of Blues on Friday, July 31. For tickets and more information, click here.

Flyleaf’s impact continues to resonate across generations. The band’s breakout single “All Around Me” is certified four time Platinum, “I’m So Sick” is two time Platinum, and “Fully Alive” is certified Platinum. Their self titled debut album is officially Platinum as it celebrates its 20 year milestone. The band began as Passerby, a collaboration between Lacey Sturm and James Culpepper. After joining forces with Sameer Bhattacharya and Jared Hartmann, the group built a grassroots following across Texas before officially becoming Flyleaf in 2004.

They quickly broke into the mainstream, landing on Top 40 radio with “All Around Me,” releasing their sophomore album Memento Mori, and headlining the 2010 Unite and Fight Tour. In 2023, Flyleaf reunited with Lacey Sturm for major North American festivals including Sick New World, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Now, the band embarks on their first headline tour since hiatus. Deluxe vinyl editions of their self titled debut and Memento Mori will be released by Interscope in Summer 2026.



Flyleaf 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

7/8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

7/9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

7/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

7/12 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

7/13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

7/15 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

7/19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

7/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

7/22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

7/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

7/25 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

7/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7/31 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat