Blue Ridge Rock Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Flyleaf, Taproot, Woe Is Me, And Finger Eleven

Home News Federico Cardenas December 7th, 2022 - 10:08 PM

The Virginia based Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced an update to the lineup for its 2023 installment. The four day festival is scheduled to take place on September 7 through September 10 in Alton, Virginia. Information relating to tickets and lodging for the event can be found at the festival’s website here.

According to Loudwire, Blue Ridge Rock has continued to release updates relating to the lineup daily, similar to the daily rollouts the fest has done in the past. This latest update introduces an exciting new headliner to the lineup: the Belton-based rock band Flyleaf. Attendees at Blue Ridge Rock will get to witness one of Flyleaf’s first performances since 2015, as the band reunites with their longtime vocalist Lacey Sturm.

The exciting addition of Flyleaf to the lineup acts as a welcome surprise following years of uncertainty as to whether Sturm would ever return to the band. When asked in 2016 if she ever planned to rejoin the band, Blabbermouth quotes the singer explaining that “ell, you know, I feel like I’m the kind of person that I think so much happened that I never in a million years thought would happen, so I’ve learned to quit saying ‘never.’ But at the same time, I’m a really present person… I don’t have any plans for that, but then again, you never know. I don’t know… [Laughs] They haven’t called me. And I don’t have any plans [to go back].”

Blue Ridge 2023 will also feature reunions of the LA nu metal outfit Coal Chamber, as well as the Atlanta metalcore outfit Woe is Me. Other performing acts include the HIM frontman Ville Valo, rapper Tech N9ne, Finger Eleven, Adema, Senses Fail, Like Moths to Flames, Taproot and Dayseeker. Additions to the lineup are likely to continue as we recieve more updates from the festival.

ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT #12: @flyleafmusic with @LaceySturm (Original Lineup)

Your #1 most-voted for reunion for 2023 IS HAPPENING! Reuniting in 2023 for the first time since 2012, we are ecstatic to announce a very rare Original Lineup Reunion performance! pic.twitter.com/kMj12Q2eU7 — Blue Ridge Rock Festival (@BlueRidgeRock) December 7, 2022

Last month, Flyleaf announced that they would also be performing at the 2023 Sick New World Festival.