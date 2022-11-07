Coal Chamber & Flyleaf To Reunite With Original Vocalist Lacey Sturm At 2023 Sick New World Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2022 - 4:36 PM

According to blabbermouth.net FlyLeaf and their original lead singer Lacey Sturm, along with the reunited Coal Chamber are the latest bands to perform at 2023 Sick New World Festival. Also the bands System Of A Down, Incubus, Korn, Evanescence and Deftones will be headlining the event as well.

The event will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana pre sale tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday at 2 p.m. PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.

Bands performing at 2023 Sick New World Festival

SYSTEM OF A DOWN

KORN

DEFTONES

INCUBUS

EVANESCENCE

TURNSTILE

CHEVELLE

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

PAPA ROACH

DEATH GRIPS

FLYLEAF

MR. BUNGLE

VILLE VALO

PLACEBO

MINISTRY

SHE WANTS REVENGE

KMFDM

100 GETS

SKINNY PUPPY

COAL CHAMBER

KILLING JOKE

SPIRITBOX

KITTIE

SOULFLY

P.O.D.

SEVENDUST

HOOBASTANK

ALIEN ANT FARM

LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT

FEVER 333

HEALTH

MACHINE GIRL

HO99O9

PRAYERS

FILTER

LACUNA COIL

MELVINS

FAILURE

STABBING WESTWARD

COLD

CRADLE OF FILTH

BODY COUNT

THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE

THE 69 EYES

ORGY

MONSTER MAGNET

MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT

LOATHE

PANCHIKO

SCENE QUEEN

SUPERHEAVEN

FIDDLEHEAD

NARROW HEAD

SCOWL