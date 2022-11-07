Coal Chamber & Flyleaf To Reunite With Original Vocalist Lacey Sturm At 2023 Sick New World Festival

According to blabbermouth.net FlyLeaf and their original lead singer Lacey Sturm, along with the reunited Coal Chamber are the latest bands to perform at 2023 Sick New World Festival. Also the bands System Of A Down, Incubus, Korn, Evanescence and Deftones will be headlining the event as well.
The event will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana pre sale tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday at 2 p.m. PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.
Bands performing at 2023 Sick New World Festival
SYSTEM OF A DOWN
KORN
DEFTONES
INCUBUS
EVANESCENCE
TURNSTILE
CHEVELLE
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
PAPA ROACH
DEATH GRIPS
FLYLEAF
MR. BUNGLE
VILLE VALO
PLACEBO
MINISTRY
SHE WANTS REVENGE
KMFDM
100 GETS
SKINNY PUPPY
COAL CHAMBER
KILLING JOKE
SPIRITBOX
KITTIE
SOULFLY
P.O.D.
SEVENDUST
HOOBASTANK
ALIEN ANT FARM
LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT
FEVER 333
HEALTH
MACHINE GIRL
HO99O9
PRAYERS
FILTER
LACUNA COIL
MELVINS
FAILURE
STABBING WESTWARD
COLD
CRADLE OF FILTH
BODY COUNT
THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE
THE 69 EYES
ORGY
MONSTER MAGNET
MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT
LOATHE
PANCHIKO
SCENE QUEEN
SUPERHEAVEN
FIDDLEHEAD
NARROW HEAD
SCOWL