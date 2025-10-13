Wednesday Cover Flyleaf’s “I’m So Sick” At Best Friends Forever Fest, Karly Hartzman Covers Guided By Voices’ “Game Of Pricks”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Wednesday released their new album, Bleeds, a month ago and bandleader Karly Hartzman did some solo acoustic renditions of a few album highlights during a recent appearance on SiriusXMU, where she also did a sweet cover of Guided By Voices’ tune, “Game Of Pricks.”

Hartzman did an interview during her radio set, too, where she shared her thoughts about the GBV’s 1995 classic: “It’s one of the best pop, rock, everything songs ever written. I believe in Guided By Voices’ kind of ethos of lo-fi, constant songwriting/releasing process. It’s catchy, it’s in my head all the time, it’s short, it’s easy to play, easy to love. And yeah, I thought it’d just be an easy way to communicate my love for indie rock and just all the music that he’s written and my respect for that band.”