Wednesday Cover Flyleaf’s “I’m So Sick” At Best Friends Forever Fest, Karly Hartzman Covers Guided By Voices’ “Game Of Pricks”

According to Stereogum.com, Wednesday released their new album, Bleeds, a month ago and bandleader Karly Hartzman did some solo acoustic renditions of a few album highlights during a recent appearance on SiriusXMU, where she also did a sweet cover of Guided By Voices’ tune, “Game Of Pricks.”
Hartzman did an interview during her radio set, too, where she shared her thoughts about the GBV’s 1995 classic: “It’s one of the best pop, rock, everything songs ever written. I believe in Guided By Voices’ kind of ethos of lo-fi, constant songwriting/releasing process. It’s catchy, it’s in my head all the time, it’s short, it’s easy to play, easy to love. And yeah, I thought it’d just be an easy way to communicate my love for indie rock and just all the music that he’s written and my respect for that band.”
View this post on Instagram