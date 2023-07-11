Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm Shares Music Video For Aggressive New Solo Single “Reconcile”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 4:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm has shared the music video for her aggressively new song “Reconcile”, which is a follow-up to 2021’s tune “Awaken Love.”

As a whole, the track is a mirror held up to the uncomfortable ways in which the singer acknowledges her own contribution to the world’s brokenness through arrogant pride, personal pride, relational pride and religious pride. The music video shows Josh Sturm playing heavy guitar riffs while Sturm‘s gut-punch vocals serenades the ears with powerful emotions.

The video is a visual representation of the singer’s inner fight for personal reconciliation. The darker reflections are tempered by the hope that comes when the artist can integrate her ego’s death with the life that comes from resurrecting grace.

“As soon as I cultivate peace within myself, the world around me starts falling into peace too— my kids, my family, my friends, the person at the checkout in the grocery store.” said Sturm.

That humble wisdom has been learned years of experience and growth. Perhaps “Reconcile” is happening while Sturm partners with FlyLeaf for reunion dates this summer. On a multi-part video documentary, the experience of being in a massive band was a lesson in the reality that no mortal can save the world.

It causes a mental health crisis when we mortals are trying to change the world, but all the while we’re neglecting the life that’s within us. “I’m not actually saving the world when I think of myself as some godlike savior. Ultimately, I end up losing my humanity in that hypocritical process. I am neglecting life while I’m telling them to live.” said Sturm.