Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm Says That No Shows Are Planned After Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2023 - 5:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, during an interview on Iowa’s Rock 108 radio station Flyleaf‘s Lacey Sturm talked about how she reunited with Flyleaf for their first live shows together in 11 years.

“Well, actually, my assistant that was on tour with us from the very beginning of FLYLEAF; we were called PASSERBY at that time. We were touring in an ’88 Ford Club Wagon van, and we had a bunch of gear in the back with a mattress on top, and you could climb in there and sleep.” said Sturm.

The singer adds “She actually came on tour with us to be a stylist or a merch person — whatever we needed. She was with us from the beginning. So she got married. And we hadn’t seen each other in, like, ten years, nine years, and so we all ended up at the wedding together. And that’s how it started.”

The vocalist went on to say that her reunion with Flyleaf came together in a “more organic” way than has been the case with some of the other high-profile band reunions in recent years.

“I think it had to be that way. There were some offers for us to get back together, to do reunion shows, but we hadn’t seen each other, and everybody has different lives, lots of children. So it didn’t really make sense in those times, but because we were already connecting, we figured it out.” said Sturm.

In the following statement Sturm discusses her plans with Flyleaf and the ongoing solo project.

We just have these five festivals [Sick New World, Rock Fest, Upheaval, Inkcarceration and Blue Ridge] — actually, we just added these two on last minute — but we just had the five festivals booked with FLYLEAF. And that was all that we had. Moving forward, again, with the families, and the bandmembers have families, it’s hard to figure out how to, like… what does it look like. So that’s all we have planned with FLYLEAF.”

The artist adds: “The solo project stuff I do with my husband. It’s been in the works for, like, five years, another album. And so we just put out a song a couple of days, which coincided with these shows, which was just — I don’t know — it just all converged. It was not intentional, really. But it all worked out.”

The singer continues with: “So here we have a song coming out, and hopefully we’ll have an album out at the end of August that we’ve been working on for five years. It’s sort of all coming together.”

Flyleaf layed its first concert with Sturm in 11 years on April 27 at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton, Texas. The band had not performed live since 2016 and they will make its final festival appearance of this year at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September in Alton, Virginia.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat