Royal & The Serpent Shares Double Release “Favorite Person” And “Fiona” And Announces New Album Emptiness Is Godly For May 2026 Release

Royal & The Serpent performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Royal and the Serpent is making a major impact in the music world with her first album, Emptiness is Godly, coming out on May 8, 2026. Released under Atlantic Records, this highly awaited project marks an important moment in her career. Fans are excited as they get to hear two new songs, “Favorite Person” and “Fiona,” which give them their first look into the album’s detailed story.

“Favorite Person” gives listeners a glimpse into complicated emotions by focusing on the album’s main character, “R.” The song looks at messy relationships and touches on feelings of confusion, guilt, and regret. Royal and the Serpent expresses these emotions with her unique alternative music style, creating an interesting sound that pulls fans deeper into her creative world. In contrast, “Fiona” brings back memories and captures ‘R’s reflections filled with longing and hope. The song shows kindness during sadness, highlighting Royal and the Serpent’s skill in mixing deep storytelling with moving melodies. Both songs work together to create a complex world that will reveal more as the album continues.

Emptiness is Godly wants to create a fresh approach in alternative music by telling a connected story through its lyrics and sounds. Royal and the Serpent is known for being distinctive in this genre, thanks to her previous achievements such as the Gold-certified song “Overwhelmed” and well-regarded performances with famous musicians. Royal sees music as a way to explore her own feelings and share them with others. Her talent for showing deep emotions while staying strong has gained her many loyal fans. She believes that making music helps heal by expressing what’s inside her, allowing listeners to connect deeply with it too.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin