Royal & The Serpent Releases New Song “Euphoria”

RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent has released a new single titled “Euphoria” as she continues to tease her upcoming album later this year. “Euphoria” is an energetic song made for the dance floor. When discussing her intention for the song, she stated, “I wanted this song to feel like being at the top of a ferris wheel and looking out at an orange sunset…or like spinning in circles on the tea cups ride at an amusement park. I wanted it to feel like a fever dream.”

Royal & the Serpent’s most recent singles include “Carry Me Home” and “Death Do Us Part,” the latter of which has reached over 1 million streams. “Death Do Us Part” has since garnered praise from Billboard and mxdwn. Additionally, the artist made a notable contribution to Netflix’s Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 by writing and performing the song, “Wasteland” for one of the show’s biggest scenes. The song has since gathered over 80 million streams and has been praised by mxdwn as “stunning.” She also joined Twenty One Pilots and d4vd at the Game Awards last year for a medley of music from the show’s soundtrack.

In addition to the new single, Royal & the Serpent’s latest venture is being a part of the already stacked lineup of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour. The tour will have a total of eight shows spanning across four major cities. The tour will begin on June 14 in Washington, DC and end on November 16 in Orlando, FL. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi