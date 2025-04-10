Pulp Announce First New Album In 24 Years ‘More’ For June 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Spike Island”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 1:50 PM

Today, Pulp are happy to announce their new album, More, will be released through Rough Trade Records on June 6. The album was recorded and mixed at Orbb Studio in East London and limited editions of the album will be available on vinyl. Along with a double LP cut at 45 rpm, which will be exclusive to Pulp’s online shop and Rough Trade Records’ webstore, there will also be four single-disc color vinyl pressings that have been both handpicked and named by Jarvis Cocker personally.

Alongside the black LP there will also be a “Theresa,” which is green LP that will be available across all retail and a “Blue Sky Thinking” Marble LP, that is an exclusive to independent record stores, a “South Yorkshire Sunset” Marble LP available only from shops in Sheffield and “Isha Kriya” that is an ink spot design and available exclusively from Pulp and Rough Trade Records’ online shops.

Pulp are marking their return with the anthemic earworm “Spike Island,” which is a combination of synths, violin and slide guitar that is amplified by producer James Ford, who also produced the album. Lyrically the idea for the song came from Jason Buckle who co-wrote it and went to Stone Roses’ infamous Spike Island gig. A DJ there shouted, “Spike Island, come alive!” all day, which was getting on everybody’s nerves. That stuck in Jarvis Cocker’s mind and inspired him to write a second song about Spike Island despite not going to the gig.

