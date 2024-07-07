Dave Grohl Dedicates “Times Like These” To Tom Morello During Foo Fighters’ Open’er Festival Set

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 7th, 2024 - 5:18 PM

According to NME, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl dedicated a live performance of “Times Like These” to Tom Morello, former member of Rage Against The Machine. Both artists were playing at the Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland. During Foo Fighters’ set, Tom Morello was side stage, to which Grohl performed the emotional and personal piece.

Morello captured the performance and shared clips of it on Instagram, with the caption, “Wild time last night at @opener_festival in Poland rocking out hard with pals @maneskinofficial and Dave Grohl & @foofighters!”

Brad Wilk hinted that Rage Against The Machine might be splitting in an Instagram post back in January. Tom Morello has discussed the differences of being a solo act, saying, “I’ve done a number of solo records before, but I love the idea of being in a band because what you get out of being in a band is chemistry…together you create something that none of you could create alone. What you get out of being a solo artist is purity and being able to create something that no one else would be able to create…” During his time solo, Morello joined forces with Bruce Springston for a live performance of songs, “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “American Skin (41 Shots).”

The Foo Fighters have been playing live for most of the summer and have even debuted new music live. In June, Foo Fighter’s playing a demo titled “Unconditional” live in Manchester. The Foo Fighters have also recently announced they will be featured at the Soundside Festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this September.

