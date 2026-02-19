Arch Enemy Reveal Once Human’s Lauren Hart As New Vocalist, Share New Single “To The Last Breath”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 2:04 PM

Swedish extreme metal band Arch Enemy are charging into a new chapter as they unveil the first new musical piece after their latest album cycle with Blood Dynasty. The new single, “To The Last Breath” is a testament to the band‘s legacy and a step towards a new exciting era of Arch Enemy: “To The Last Breath” comes not only with powerful music but is also the first Arch Enemy song to feature new singer Lauren Hart (ex-Once Human).

Michael Amott, guitarist and founder of Arch Enemy, said “Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration.” While fans and media alike have been rapidly speculating about who might step into the role behind the microphone, the band remained tight-lipped as the anticipation built to a face-smacking pitch across the metal community. Now, Arch Enemy are back in full force presenting their ferocious new anthem, “To The Last Breath.”

Amott adds: “Make no mistake, this song is a reckoning. Musically, it’s unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band and I believe longtime fans will recognize that immediately. Lyrically, it’s about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realize you’ve been fed poison and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there’s no retreat. It’s do or die.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva