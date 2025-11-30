Alissa White-Gluz Shares Statement Following Departure From Arch Enemy: “I Am Excited To Let My Solo Work Stand On Its Own”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 30th, 2025 - 9:36 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Alissa White-Gluz has shared a statement following her departure from Arch Enemy, bringing an end to her twelve-year tenure as the band’s frontwoman. During her time with the group, she contributed to four studio albums, including the most recent, Blood Dynasty, and helped solidify Arch Enemy’s reputation as one of metal’s most influential acts.

In her message, Alissa expressed gratitude to fans for their support and understanding during this period of transition. She reflected on the challenges and emotions that come with change, acknowledging that times of transition can be intense for the mind, body and heart. At the same time, she shared excitement for the future, emphasizing that she is eager to allow her solo work to exist independently and to reach audiences on its own terms.

Alissa also thanked her bandmates, collaborators and the wider metal community for their encouragement over the years. She described the response to her new solo single, The Room Where She Died, as inspiring and energizing, reinforcing her commitment to exploring new creative directions. With this new chapter officially underway, Alissa White-Gluz looks forward to focusing on her solo career and connecting with fans through fresh music, performances and projects. Her departure marks the close of one era and the beginning of another for one of metal’s most dynamic voices.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva