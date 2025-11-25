Founding Arch Enemy Vocalist Johan Liiva Clarifies He Is Not Rejoining Following Alissa White-Gluz’s Departure: “I Am Just As Surprised As All Of You”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 2:24 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, original Arch Enemy singer Johan Liiva has dismissed speculation that he will rejoin the band following the surprise departure of the group’s longtime singer Alissa White-Gluz. Liiva addressed a possible future with his former band, while responding to a question from a fan on social media.

When being asked if he is “going back” to Arch Enemy now that Gluz is no longer in the group, the artist replied: “No, I am not. I am just as surprised as all of you. I think Alissa was perfect for AE. The mystery goes on…”

Arch Enemy announced Gluz’s exit from the band in a social media post on November 23, where no reason was given for her departure. The former singer confirmed the split in a separate statement on her Facebook page and followed it up with the release of “The Room Where She Died”, which is the first single from her upcoming debut solo album.

The band‘s last gig with Alissa was the final show of their European Blood Dynasty 2025 tour with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER on November 15, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva