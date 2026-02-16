Alissa White-Gluz Opens Up About Leaving Arch Enemy: “It Was Definitely Difficult, Making That Announcement Wasn’t Something I Took Lightly”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 4:57 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a new interview with Germany’s Metal Hammer magazine, Alissa White-Gluz was asked how difficult it was for her to announce her departure from Arch Enemy last November after an 11-year tenure with the extreme metal titans: “It was definitely difficult but change is always a wild mix of fear and excitement. When you spend that many years with something, it becomes a huge part of your life and identity. So making that announcement wasn’t something I took lightly. I had devoted an enormous amount of my creative energy to the project for more than half of my career.”

The artist adds: “I really love music and art, I can’t bear to treat it like just another day at the office. That’s why I put so much extra care and intention into every lyric, performance, recording, and visual that I do. I felt a real responsibility to handle the announcement with respect for the fans, for the music, and for myself. Just getting straight to the point felt like the only way to honor my past while also stepping confidently into what comes next.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva