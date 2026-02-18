Bourbon & Beyond Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Flaming Lips & More

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 18th, 2026 - 5:26 PM

Bourbon & Beyond is returning to Louisville this fall with its biggest lineup yet. The eighth edition of the festival will take over the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 24 through September 27. With more than 100 artists across five stages, the event again blends rock, country and Americana with food and premium spirits.

Thursday’s bill is led by Foo Fighters, whose presence gives the weekend an arena sized rock centerpiece. As Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and multi-time Grammy winners, the band brings a catalog deep enough to anchor an entire night, and festival crowds can expect a set built around anthems like “Everlong,” “Best of You,” and newer material. Queens of the Stone Age add a heavier edge with Josh Homme’s riff driven desert rock, while jam band Goose rounds out the opening night with extended improvisational performances that contrast sharply with the headliners’ punchy approach.

Friday leans toward crossover appeal. Mumford and Sons return to Louisville for their first show in nearly a decade, a notable booking for fans of folk-rock festival singalongs. Kacey Musgraves offers the country pop counterweight with her polished songwriting and wide mainstream reach. Foster the People provide indie pop familiarity and danceable hooks, likely delivering one of the weekend’s lighter late afternoon sets.

Saturday centers on Kentucky native Chris Stapleton, fresh off a Best Country Solo Performance Grammy win and arguably the festival’s most locally significant artist. His blues influenced country vocals make him a natural fit for a bourbon themed event. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit bring sharp songwriting and Southern rock storytelling, while The Red Clay Strays continue their rapid rise in the Americana scene.

Sunday closes with veteran crowd pleasers. Dave Matthews Band will celebrate 30 years of Crash, ensuring a nostalgia driven finale packed with long jams. Hootie and the Blowfish return to Kentucky for the first time in more than two decades, and Counting Crows add another layer of 1990s alternative familiarity.

Beyond the headliners, mid-tier highlights include The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark Jr., Portugal. The Man, Father John Misty, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Charley Crockett. The undercard is massive, mixing legacy acts like Cheap Trick, Squeeze and Violent Femmes with younger artists such as Noah Cyrus, Jessie Murph and Avery Anna, plus a deep roster of Americana and bluegrass performers including Sierra Hull and The Infamous Stringdusters.

The festival also emphasizes experience as much as music. The Fork and Flask curated by Kroger program will feature food pairings and local restaurants, while the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar hosts bluegrass sets and line dancing. Attendees will also receive access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom during the event.