Kurt Vile Joins The War On Drugs For a Live Cover of R.E.M.’s “Country Feedback”

Emily Lopez December 22nd, 2025 - 3:51 PM

In 2008, after three years of performing with rock band The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile left the band, having been their lead guitarist and one of the founding members from when the band formed in 2005. Vile was able to develop a successful solo career for himself, earning different awards and nominations for his work over the years. Vile has released a total of ten albums, his latest being Back to Moon Beach. That being said, both Vile and The War on Drugs have stayed busy, finding their own success in their music careers. Now, about 18 years later, fans saw an epic reunion at the band’s annual “Drugcember To Remember” holiday residency in their hometown of Philadelphia. According to NME, on December 20, Kurt Vile reunited with The War on Drugs to perform a cover of R.E.M.’s “Country Feedback.”

They also went on to perform a cover of Bill Fay’s “Pictures Of Adolf Again” and “Arms Like Boulders,” which is from the band’s debut album Wagonwheel Blues that released in 2008, shortly before Vile left the band to work on his solo career. The band took a pause on their performance with Vile to perform with Eagles‘ guitarist Joe Walsh for a couple versions of his songs, but then performed with Vile again for “Under The Pressure,” marking the finale of their show.

For those who may have missed this huge moment, there is some footage of Vile’s reunion with The War On Drugs uploaded on YouTube. The video includes the songs that The War On Drugs performed with Vile,

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister