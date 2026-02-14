Carpenter Brut Shares Dramatic New Single & Video “Speed Or Perish”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 14th, 2026 - 4:52 PM

French synthwave artist Carpenter Brut has excited fans with his new single and video, “Speed Or Perish.” This song gives a sneak peek of his upcoming album, Leather Temple, which will be released on February 27th by No Quarter Prod / Virgin Records. “Speed Or Perish” captures the wild nature of Midwichpolis, a dystopian city featured in Leather Temple, the final chapter of Brut’s Leather trilogy. The song reflects the fast-paced life in this post-apocalyptic world with its strong synths, booming electronic beats, and intense guitar riffs that create a feeling of urgent survival.

The video, skillfully made by director Seth Ickerman, matches the intense energy of the music. It takes viewers into a fierce arena where war machines battle in an exciting deathmatch. Each scene shows dramatic clashes with blades and guns while explosions fill the air as competitors try to outpace and defeat each other in a tough contest. In Leather Temple, Brut skillfully mixes movie and orchestral sounds with his unique 90s electro style, resulting in an album that’s both straightforward and full of atmosphere.

Each song feels like a scene from a bigger story, focusing on themes like spectacle, danger, and survival. Like the previous albums Leather Teeth and Leather Terror, this new release combines retro vibes with a modern touch to create intricate soundscapes that captivate your mind and senses. Excitement is growing for the album release, and people are also looking forward to Brut’s live shows. These performances are famous for their energy and immersive sound. In March 2026, fans in Europe, the USA, and Canada can see Brut’s electrifying stage act, with a special main show in London at Shepherds Bush Empire as a tour highlight.