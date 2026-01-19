Carpenter Brut Shares Energetic New Single “The Misfits The Rebels”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 6:25 PM

Today, Carpenter Brut has released his new single, ‘The Misfits The Rebels’, which is the latest song to be taken from his forthcoming album Leather Temple that will be out on February 27, through No Quarter Prod / Virgin Records. As for the music, it is a propulsive track that blends in g drum & bass beats, electro synths and heavy riffs. It details the uprising of the Horde, which is a rebel group and high-tech scavenger collective led by Lita Connor.

Alongside the longstanding Leather anti-hero Bret Halford, they launch a series of attacks on the City of Light and make their escape on motorcycles through glittering avenues played out under the crossfire of security forces. Leather Temple is the third and final album in the Leather trilogy from the French synthwave icon. It shoots the Leather story forward into 2077 where the world lies in ruins.

Leather Temple dives into a raw, rhythmic, and restless energy, with each track working like a condensed charge. More cinematic and orchestral, yet also more direct, the album distils a saturated 90s electro atmosphere that is dark and unflinching, which driven by sharp beats, distorted layers and unrelenting tension.