HEALTH Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Carpenter Brut

Industrial and noise rock band HEALTH has announced a new North America tour series for 2026 in support of their upcoming album Conflict DLC. Supporting HEALTH on the tour will be French darksynth artist Carpenter Brut and Canadian electronic duo Desire, as BrooklynVegan reports.

These new 2026 tour dates start in late March, running through all of April and end in early May and will see the group tour across the United States and Canada. Tickets will be on sale starting on Friday, September 26th at 10am, and presales for many showings will be starting on Wednesday, September 24th also at 10am. Conflict DLC will be out on December 11th.

HEALTH CONFLICT DLC 2026 Tour Dates

03/31/25 – The Warfield San Francisco, CA #

04/03/25 – Roseland Theater Portland, OR #

04/04/25 – Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC #

04/05/25 – Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA #

04/07/25 – The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT #

04/08/25 – The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO #

04/10/25 – First Avenue Minneapolis, MN #

04/11/25 – The Salt Shed Chicago, IL #

04/12/25 – Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI #

04/14/25 – HISTORY Toronto, ON #

04/15/25 – MTELUS Montreal, QC #

04/17/25 – House of Blues Boston, MA #

04/18/25 – Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY #

04/19/25 – Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA #

04/20/25 – 9:30 Club Washington, DC #

04/22/25 – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN #

04/24/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater #

04/29/25 – The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ #

05/01/25 – Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA #

05/04/25 – Emo’s Austin, TX #

05/05/25 – The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX #