Carpenter Brut Announces New Album Leather Temple For February 2026 Release

Anthony Salvato January 11th, 2026 - 9:01 PM

French synth pop artist Carpenter Brut announced earlier this week that he would debut a new album in 2026. Leather Temple, set to release in February, will be the fifth studio album of his career, and first in four years since the 2022 release, Leather Terror.

The new album will be the third of a trilogy that began with Leather Teeth, which debuted back in 2018. The Leather albums follow a few stories across time. The first album, Leather Teeth, Is said to pay homage to the glamorous and extravagant style of rock of the 1980s. While the second album, Leather Terror was a horror themed album that follows a serial killer named Brett Halford. Halford is the protagonist of the album’s story and an anti hero that triumphs throughout.

To wrap up the trilogy, Brut will debut Leather Temple. Leather Temple is set in the year 2077 after earth has been devastated by a massive nuclear explosion. Those who survive will have to learn to navigate life with their new overlords, who seemingly brought this all about.

There is plenty more lore backing up the piece. The album includes stories of the empire of “overlords” with some twists and turns along the way, and even a possible reappearance of Brett Halford, the murderous anti hero from the middle album of the story.

There will be plenty to look forward to this year for fans, and they will have plenty to catch up on both musically, but also as the story within the trilogy comes to a close.